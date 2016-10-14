Swaffham, Fakenham and Downham begin Norfolk Senior Cup campaign trail

The Norfolk Senior Cup returns this weekend with our three senior Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League outfits beginning their respective campaigns.

Swaffham Town welcome Anglian Combination Division One side Attleborough Town to Shoemakers Lane tomorrow, looking to bounce back after suffering defeat at Great Yarmouth Town on Tuesday night.

The Pedlars ended the night with ten men at the Wellesley after Ashley Keegan saw red and, despite Alex Vincent continuing his impressive goal scoring form, goals from Jamie George and Declan McAvoy, the son of Norwich City assistant manager Frankie, secured the three points for the hosts.

Attleborough are without a league win all season but Pedlars boss Paul Hunt knows not to underestimate their opponents.

He said: “Anglian Combination sides are always tough to beat. Any side in Division One or the Premier Division has earned the right to be there and deserve to be respected and taken seriously, and that is what we will be doing Saturday.

“We will not be taking Attleborough lightly, the Senior Cup is a competition that we want to go as far as we can in, so we will be giving our all this weekend.”

Fakenham Town play host to Gorleston, knowing they face a tough task with the Emerald Park outfit currently sitting third in the Premier Division.

“It is going to be a really tough game for us,” Ghosts boss Wayne Anderson told the Lynn News.

“Gorleston are having a really good season and have had some great results so we know they will come here on a high and full of confidence.

“We need to respect them and be aware of where they can hurt us but we can’t fear them. We are at home and the lads have put in some really good shifts lately and we have started to climb the table as well so we need to keep doing what we have been.

“The important thing for us will be to take our chances when they come. You can’t afford to miss chances when you are playing sides high on confidence.”

Downham Town are enjoying an excellent Thurlow Nunn First Division season so far.

Pawel Guziejko’s side are currently sitting third in the table ahead of their trip to North Walsham Town who ply their trade in Division One of the Anglian Combination. Town’s match kicks off at the earlier time of 1.30pm.