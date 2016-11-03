Swaffham knock rivals Fakenham Town out of cup

Swaffham Town produced a performance to be proud of as they knocked local rivals Fakenham Town out of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup at Clipbush Park on Wednesday night.

The visitors took an early lead before being pegged back by the hosts but found another gear in the second half as they enjoyed a deserved 3-2 victory over the Ghosts.

The victory will give Paul Hunt’s side a much-needed confidence boost ahead of Hadleigh United’s visit to Shoemakers Lane tomorrow, and Pedlars supporters will be hoping their side can bag their second league victory of the season after a much-improved performance.

Ghosts’ boss Wayne Anderson was left frustrated by the defeat, but he is backing his side, who are 12th in the Premier Division table, to put things right when they visit Long Melford this weekend, who go into the match third from bottom in the standings.

“It wasn’t our night,” Anderson told the Lynn News.

“Credit to Swaffham for getting the job done but you can’t be conceding three goals at home, it will always leave you with a mountain to climb in games.

“We did well to get ourselves back level after going behind, but at 1-1 we let it slip, they found another gear and we didn’t respond quickly enough.

“It is a frustrating defeat because we wanted to bounce back from the defeat against Brantham at the weekend and this cup is a competition you always want to do well in, but credit to Swaffham – they deserved to go through on the night.

“The lads have shown they are a great group and can bounce back throughout the season so far and I am sure they will be ready to get back to winning ways at the weekend.

“Long Melford may be towards the foot of the table but there are no easy games in this league and everyone will need to put a shift in to get the three points.”

In Division One fourth-place Downham Town are without a game this weekend but will enjoy their deserved break after an impressive performance which saw them knock higher level Ely City out of the Challenge Cup on Tuesday night, securing a confidence boosting win at The Unwin.

Ely City 0

Downham Town 3

Downham knocked out Premier Division side the Robins on their own patch.

Former Lynn Reserves player Simon Bird – more used to playing in defence – slotted into the midfield for the club he recently joined from The Walks.

Jonathon Sykes scored twice to ensure the underdog visitors went in at half-time 2-0 up.

Matty Bussens made it 3-0 to the travelling Town side to seal the result.

Ely boss Brady Stone Tweeted: “Well played Downham, outplayed us for 90 mins, good luck in next round.”

Downham: Clements, Dickson, Yates, Sykes, Cross, Calvert, Merrishaw, Bird, Willmott, Tansley, Bussens.

Lynn Reserves. in 13th spot, travel to 18th-place Debenham LC.

Swaffham Town Reserves finally came to the end of their Norfolk Junior Cup run. Martham won 2-0 in the third round.

The Reserves lost 4-0 at home to Gayton United on Tuesday in Almary Green Anglian Combination Division Three, and then Swaffham are away tomorrow to Horsford United. Gayton scorers were Joseph Malby, Robbie Priera, Michael Wood and sub Chez Rust.

The Pedlars Under 18’s provided a better result, with a convincing 6-1 victory over Lakeford Rangers.

A brace for Matthew Blackford and Jack Prentice, plus goals for Jake Slender and Aaron Smith kept the Pedlars top of the Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division. No fixture for them this coming week.

The Veterans’ last outing saw them go down 3-1 to Wensum Albion Old Boys. Nigel Coleman bagged the consolation for the Pedlars.

The club gives best wishes for a speedy recovery to colleague and photographer Eddie Deane, who has picked up an injury.