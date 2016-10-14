Swaffham Reserves beat West Lynn in second Norfolk Junior Cup replay

Swaffham Town Reserves won their second replay against West Lynn in the Norfolk County Junior Cup, 6-1.

The previous games were both won 2-1 by the Pedlars but irregularities in both cases forced the county to have the game replayed.

Swaffham goals came from Callum Robinson, Mark Smith, Jamie Titmarsh, Luke Reed (pen), Jake Slender and Harry Porter (pen), and tomorrow they host Sporle in the next round.

Two goals from Jack Prentice sealed victory in the first half for the U18’s, away to CSF Canaries, Swaffham taking the lead in the second minute.

The home side were gifted an equaliser, but Prentice re-gained the lead and the Pedlars did enough in the second half to clinch the points.