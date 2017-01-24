Swaffham Reserves keeper Watson saves penalty

Almary Green Anglian Combination

Division Three

With the first team game away to Brantham Athletic a casualty to a frozen pitch, it was left to Swaffham Town Reserves to represent the town’s sporting capabilities and they put on a great show in front of the hardy spectators.

A great game of football, played in good spirit by both sides, saw the Pedlars beat Sheringham Reserves 3-0. It could have gone either way, the visitors being awarded a penalty early into the game, which keeper Aaron Watson saved.

Kurtis Callaby broke the deadlock for Swaffham, Nick Castellan added to the tally and finally Korben Willis put the game to bed in the dying minutes.

Photos in Friday’s paper.