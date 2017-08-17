Swaffham sweep aside King’s Lynn Town Reserves in A47 derby

thurlow nunn Division one

Swaffham Town 5

King’s Lynn Town Res 0

A rampant Swaffham Town swept aside King’s Lynn Town Reserves at Shoemakers Lane on Tuesday night, with a hat-trick from Joe Jackson and a brace from Alex Vincent earning the Pedlars a fine win.

Despite the hosts only having a one goal advantage at the break, a goal early in the second half proved to be the spark Paul Hunt’s needed to ensure they comfortable got the better of their local rivals.

The Linnets second string, never really found top gear despite early promise and Hunt was left to reflect on a five-star display from his side.

“There was a really nice feeling around the place tonight, there was a few people down here watching and that is exactly what you want to do in a local derby,” he told the Lynn News.

“I thought we carved out chances in the first-half that we didn’t put away but then we raised the intensity in the second half which allowed our front line to jump into action and score some great goals.”

Opposing manager Robbie Back had few complaints about the final scoreline, saying: “Swaffham fully deserved the win.

“They wanted it so much more than us, they showed the passion you need when you play in a derby.”

Jackson opened the scoring for Hunt’s side after 33 minutes, when his powerful effort sailed through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom right corner of Aaron Watson’s net.

Lynn enjoyed a good spell in the closing stages of the first half but were unable to get themselves back on level terms with Sam Pishorn producing a good save to deny Dylan Edge an equaliser in first-half stoppage time, after a well worked move down the left flank.

Just two minutes after the re-start Vincent robbed Ryan Lennon of possession just inside the Lynn half before darting towards goal and pulling the trigger from just outside the penalty area, leaving Watson with no chance of preventing the hosts from doubling their lead.

After giving themselves a two-goal cushion Hunt’s side never looked back and just past the hour-mark Jackson took full advantage of being given time and space by the Lynn defence as he extended the Swaffham’s advantage after finishing well from a testing angel inside the penalty area.

Five minutes later and Lynn’s best chance of the night came and went, Edge could only find the side netting after a quick break got the better of the Pedlars.

Seven minutes from time victory was sealed for Swaffham when substitute Matthew Blackford was clattered to the ground by Lynn keeper Watson and referee Ryan Barnes rightly pointed to the spot and Jackson kept his cool to convert for his hat-trick.

There was still time for Swaffham fans favourite Alex Vincent to have the final word on the right.

A burst of pace saw the forward earn himself a one-on-one opportunity in stoppage time and he chipped the ball over Watson who was caught between staying on his line and coming out to meet Vincent, to make it high fives all round at the final whistle.

Swaffham Town: Pishorn, Weaver-Pope, Platten, Duarte, Tindall, Reed, Castellan (Champion), Hunt, Strangroome (Blackford), Vincent, Jackson (Trundle). Subs not used: Reed, Thompson.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves: Watson, Dan (Linford), McLeish, English, Ward, Stannard, Frohawk (Gray), Dye, Edge (Livoti), McQuaid, Lennon. Subs not used: South, Noble.

Referee: Mr. R. Barnes.

Attendance: 86.