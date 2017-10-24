Swaffham Town back in league action

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Swaffham Town will be looking to build on Saturday’s 4-0 win over Braintree Town Reserves when Diss Town travel to Shoemakers Lane this evening, kick off 7.45pm, writes Ed Colman.

The Pedlars travelled to the Irons’ second string looking to bounce back from defeat at Debenham LC last Tuesday evening – a result which saw their interest in this season’s Thurlow Nunn First Division Cup come to an abrupt halt.

After a bright start, Joe Jackson opened Swaffham’s account with 27 minutes on the clock when the striker finished off a well-worked move from the left flank.

On the stroke of half-time, Alex Vincent’s cross was finished off by Blake Stangroome at the second attempt to double the visitors’ lead and five minutes after the restart another Vincent assist allowed Ryan Pearson to make it 3-0.

Swaffham added a fourth nine minutes from time when Jackson secured his brace and the three points thanks to a powerful volley from just outside the six-yard-box.

The victory lifted Paul Hunt’s men to fifth in the Division One standings and they will be looking to build on the result this evening against a Diss side who enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Little Oakley over the weekend.

Downham Town were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Sudbury Reserves on Saturday with Andy Willmott’s late strike earning the Memorial Field outfit a share of the spoils.

This came after Mekhi McKenzie had put Sudbury’s Reserves ahead after 35 minutes.

Paul Neary’s side have been drawn at home to Anglian Combination Premier Division outfit Norwich CEYMS in the third round of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

CEYMS are currently second in their division, a step below Downham, but have won all seven of their league fixtures so far this season; the tie is set to be played on Saturday, November 18.

The same stage of the competition has pitted Anglian Combination minnows Attleborough Town at home to defending champions King’s Lynn Town.

n In Anglian Combination action, Swaffham Town Reserves suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Redgate Rangers.

Swaffham’s under-18 side continued their good form with a 5-0 victory over FDL Rangers last week, where Aaron Smith, Korben Willis (2), Kieran Bruce and Connor Germany were all on target.