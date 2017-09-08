Swaffham Town bounce back with success on the road

Swaffham Town bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to Woodbridge Town by taking all three points from Norwich CBS on Tuesday night, writes Ed Colman.

A goal in each half from Joe Jackson was enough to earn Paul Hunt’s side their fourth win of the season as they saw off an experienced CBS outfit, who reformed after winning the Anglian Combination Premier Division as Spixworth FC last season.

On a different night Swaffham could have enjoyed a more comfortable victory over their hosts but Jackson was denied a hat-trick by the upright, Blake Stangroome had a shot cleared off the line and Alex Vincent was unlucky from close range on several occasions throughout.

While the margin of Swaffham’s victory could, and probably should, have been greater a solid defensive display and one excellent save from Sam Pishorn just before half-time, saw Paul Hunt’s side keep their third clean sheet of the season, much to the delight of the Shoemakers Lane chief.

“The response tonight was exactly what I was after,” said Hunt.

“That wasn’t like us at the weekend, we didn’t play very well for no real apparent reason; but tonight, we had a really good vibe about us from the first minute.

“The way the boys battled, and the quality they showed against a good Norwich side, was terrific and I am pleased with the pressure we applied in and around their box.”

Next up for Swaffham Town is a trip to United Counties League Division One outfit Stewart’s & Lloyd FC in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Vase tomorrow.

The Pedlars’ hosts this weekend are currently marooned at the foot of the UCL Division One table, having lost all seven of their fixtures so far this season and conceding 36 goals.

Hunt is looking forward to another FA competition away day and said: “We love a coach trip. The FA Vase is a great competition and we would all love to go on bit of a run.

“There are no easy games but we are all going there on a high and full of confidence after tonight and momentum is key going into cup games.”

Fakenham Town also face a side from Divison One of the UCL in the Vase this weekend.

Robbie Harris’ side welcome Huntingdon Town to Clipbush Park; looking to bounce back at the first attempt after suffering a 5-0 thumping at Brantham Athletic last time out.