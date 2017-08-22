Swaffham Town bow out of FA Cup

FA Cup

Bedford Town 3

Swaffham Town 1

Swaffham Town were dumped out at the preliminary stage of this year’s competition, but the Pedlars were far from disgraced against higher-league opposition.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the first half with Joe Jackson’s stinging 20-yard volley being brilliantly saved by the Bedford Town goalkeeper.

Alan Woodcock left the field with an injury and was replaced by Jake Platten before the hosts took the lead in the final minute of the half.

The Eagles doubled their advantage on 64 minutes and put the game to bed with a third strike nine minutes from time.

Swaffham netted a deserved consolation goal in the 88th minute when Alex Vincent’s effort was spilled by the home shotstopper and Blake Stangroome followed up to net from 12 yards.

l A busy spell for the Pedlars sees them return to league action tonight with a trip to Diss Town.

In other Division One action at the weekend, Downham Town suffered a 4-0 defeat at league leaders Woodbridge Town.

Thurlow Nunn

Premier Division

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town registered their first goal of the season on Saturday – but it wasn’t enough to prevent them slipping to a fifth successive reverse in all competitions.

Stuart Garner registered for the Ghosts, while the visitors replied through Lewis Blanchett and Matthew Eve.