Swaffham Town celebrate their U18 team’s Thurlow Nunn title

The Swaffham Town first team and the majority of the Under-18 Thurlow Nunn North Division winners are pictured.

The U18’s drew 1-1 with rivals Dereham Town at Shoemakers Lane to seal the title.

Swaffham Veterans last Sunday lost 8-0 to title favourites Scole United. Ironically, the Pedlars’ Tony Chapman is the leading goalscorer across all four leagues but the team ended bottom of their Norfolk FA Veterans League One.

The club will be holding their end of season presentation dinner tonight as guests of club supporters the Conservative Club.