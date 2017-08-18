Swaffham Town continue their FA Cup dream when they travel to Bedford Town tomorrow.

Pedlars boss Paul Hunt believes the game is a win-win situation for his side.

Hunt said: “We are all looking forward to Saturday, it is a cup game and we are playing a step-four team, so it is a win win situation for us.

“We are going to enjoy playing in the cup but we are also going to believe we have a chance of beating a higher-level side and we will go there full of confidence. I just can’t wait for Saturday now.”

The Pedlars have already tasted the magic of the FA Cup back in the 2013-14 season when they accounted for higher-league Wisbech Town at Shoemakers Lane.

After that victory, Hunt and his team featured on BBC Radio show 606 after being named as the non-league team of the day.

Hunt added: “Cup games are always special occasions that everyone at the club looks forward to, especially the supporters.

“The Swaffham supporters really got behind the team on Tuesday night and we are hoping there will be a few travelling to Bedford to cheer us on as it really helps lift the lads.

“There is a really positive buzz inside the dressing room at the moment and that team spirit and togetherness will be really important and can count for a lot when playing a higher-level side.”

Swaffham are running a supporters coach to the tie, departing the Conservative Club in town at noon with coach travel £5 and admission at Bedford £9.

Call secretary Ray Ewart to book a place on 07990 526744.