Swaffham Town exit FA Vase at Peterborough Sports

Buildbase FA Vase

Peterborough Sports 6 Swaffham Town 0

A disputed penalty awarded just four minutes into the game gave the UCL table toppers an early advantage, the penalty executed with precision.

Two well taken finishes saw the Pedlars 3-0 down with just 14 minutes gone. Two minutes before half-time, Jahy Chima was taken to hospital with suspected concussion following a collision and was replaced by Toby Millward.

On the stroke of half-time, keeper Dan Gentry was sent off for bringing down a player, while the Pedlars protested two players were offside when the through ball was played. Outfield player, Luke ‘The Cat’ Reed took over the position between the sticks and care-takered the side to half-time.

Despite several threats to Peterborough’s goal the breakthrough never came off. The Turbines added three further goals in the last ten minutes, Reed powerless to deny them.

Swaffham: Gentry, Chima, Defty, Platten, Rahma, Reed, Thompson, Tindall, Titmarsh, Vincent, Weaver-Pope. Att: 123.

Tonight the Pedlars are at home to Kirkley & Pakefield.

The Under 18’s, who lost out to the rain for a second successive week, hope to re-start their campaign on Thursday, Lakeford Rangers the visitors to Shoemakers Lane.

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division

Haverhill Rovers 2

Fakenham Town 1

Haverhill scored with 30 minutes gone from a corner following a good save from Ghosts stopper Tommy Rix.

On 77 minutes Matt Gilchrist was fouled in the box and Ash Jarvis scored the resulting penalty to make it 1-1 but Haverhill scored a late winner.

Fakenham: Rix, Stu Garner, Youngs, J.Williams, Akers, Gilchrist, Franks, Harvey (c), D.Williams (Brain), Jarvis, Cary (Barber).

Fakenham Town host Gorleston tomorrow.

First Division

Leiston 0 Downham Town 1

Town took the points away to Leiston Reserves courtesy of a James Dougal strike into the bottom corner. Att: 45.

King’s Lynn Town Res 2

Halstead Town 3

Ryan Harnwell was on target for Lynn while Danny Setchell received a red card.

Att: 99.

Norfolk Senior Cup 3rd round draw, November 19: Fakenham v Acle United, King’s Lynn Town Res Res v Downham.