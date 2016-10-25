Swaffham Town exit FA Vase at Peterborough Sports

Buildbase FA Vase
Peterborough Sports 6 Swaffham Town 0
A disputed penalty awarded just four minutes into the game gave the UCL table toppers an early advantage, the penalty executed with precision.
Two well taken finishes saw the Pedlars 3-0 down with just 14 minutes gone. Two minutes before half-time, Jahy Chima was taken to hospital with suspected concussion following a collision and was replaced by Toby Millward.
On the stroke of half-time, keeper Dan Gentry was sent off for bringing down a player, while the Pedlars protested two players were offside when the through ball was played. Outfield player, Luke ‘The Cat’ Reed took over the position between the sticks and care-takered the side to half-time.
Despite several threats to Peterborough’s goal the breakthrough never came off. The Turbines added three further goals in the last ten minutes, Reed powerless to deny them.
Swaffham: Gentry, Chima, Defty, Platten, Rahma, Reed, Thompson, Tindall, Titmarsh, Vincent, Weaver-Pope. Att: 123.
Tonight the Pedlars are at home to Kirkley & Pakefield.
The Under 18’s, who lost out to the rain for a second successive week, hope to re-start their campaign on Thursday, Lakeford Rangers the visitors to Shoemakers Lane.
Thurlow Nunn League
Premier Division
Haverhill Rovers 2
Fakenham Town 1
Haverhill scored with 30 minutes gone from a corner following a good save from Ghosts stopper Tommy Rix.
On 77 minutes Matt Gilchrist was fouled in the box and Ash Jarvis scored the resulting penalty to make it 1-1 but Haverhill scored a late winner.
Fakenham: Rix, Stu Garner, Youngs, J.Williams, Akers, Gilchrist, Franks, Harvey (c), D.Williams (Brain), Jarvis, Cary (Barber).
Fakenham Town host Gorleston tomorrow.
First Division
Leiston 0 Downham Town 1
Town took the points away to Leiston Reserves courtesy of a James Dougal strike into the bottom corner. Att: 45.
King’s Lynn Town Res 2
Halstead Town 3
Ryan Harnwell was on target for Lynn while Danny Setchell received a red card.
Att: 99.
Norfolk Senior Cup 3rd round draw, November 19: Fakenham v Acle United, King’s Lynn Town Res Res v Downham.