Swaffham Town FC annual meeting

Swaffham Town Sports and Social Club will be holding its annual meeting at 1pm on Saturday, July 1 in the clubhouse.

Club members and interested parties are invited to attend. A nomination paper for those wishing to be considered for positions on the committee is posted on the club noticeboard.

Friday saw the Pedlars’ annual Golf Day held, the biggest and most supported as yet. Some 22 teams competed at Swaffham Golf Club. Many thanks to the golf glub once again. The competition was won by the local postmen.

Some old faces returned to the club to celebrate Adam Blowers’ and Craig Titmarsh’s 30th birthdays.