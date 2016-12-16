Swaffham Town FC bid to stay unbeaten hosting Brantham

Swaffham Town FC dug-deep in a character building display which saw them earn a point at Haverhill Rovers last weekend and will need to show the same qualities when Brantham Athletic visit Shoemakers Lane tomorrow.

The Pedlars have the chance to make it three matches unbeaten if they avoid defeat at the hands of the Suffolk side, after following up a 2-1 victory over King’s Lynn Town Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup with a deserved point from a testing trip to Haverhill last weekend.

Wayne Anderson ANL-140608-115137002

While points have been hard to come by for Paul Hunt’s side this season, no one can fault the spirit, determination and endeavour consistently shown from his young side and after an unsettled pre-season hammered their preparation for the current campaign, Pedlars fans will be hoping this could be the weekend things come together at the Lane as, while results suggest otherwise, performances haven’t been too far away.

Downham Town’s League Challenge Cup campaign was again put on hold on Tuesday night after their visit to Premier Division leaders Mildenhall Town again fell foul to the weather. The fixture will now take place at Memorial Field on Tuesday, December 20, which will be the next taste of action for Pawel Guziejko’s side with them not in First Division action this weekend.

After an emphatic 5-2 victory away at Walsham Le Willows last weekend Fakenham Town manager Wayne Anderson has been left frustrated that his side aren’t in competitive action again until Wednesday, December 28.

He told the Lynn News his outfit were looking to build on last weekend’s positive result and that the break hasn’t come at a good time for his troops.

“It is not great for us,” he said. “We are all on a high after a great win at Walsham and to have to wait almost three weeks to go again which isn’t ideal.

“You want games to keep coming, especially when the weather is fine this time of year because if it turns and we get a couple of games called off it just makes it even more difficult to get a good run together.

“I was really impressed with the way the boys put Walsham to the sword and saw the game out, which is something we haven’t always been able to do this season so we want to make sure we are able to take that forward.

“For now it is a case of bottling up that hunger to win and being ready to go again when we go to Kirkley after Christmas so we can go into the new year on a high and push on up the table.”