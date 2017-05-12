Search

Swaffham Town FC hold awards night at Conservative Club

Swaffham Town Football Club proudly held their season presentation night last Friday at Swaffham Conservative Club Trophy winners, from left to right Danny Nichols Reserve Team Player's Player of the Season, Nick Castellan, Albert Hudson, Young Player of the Season, Toby Millward, First Team Player's Player of the Season, Kim Titmarsh, on behalf of Son, Mark Titmarsh, Chairman's Award, Clubman of the Year, in front of Kim, Sam Loomes, Reserve Team Manager's Player of the Season, Robson Pack, Captain of the Thurlow Nunn Youth, North Division winners, Matthew Blackford, Under 18's Player's Player of the Season, Under 18 Supporter's Player of the Season and Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division Top Goal Scorer, Alan Woodcock on behalf of Danny Tindall, Supporter's Player of the Season, Ray Ewart on behalf of Tony Chapman, Veteran's Player of the Season.

Swaffham Town Football Club proudly held their season presentation night last Friday at Swaffham Conservative Club Trophy winners, from left to right Danny Nichols Reserve Team Player's Player of the Season, Nick Castellan, Albert Hudson, Young Player of the Season, Toby Millward, First Team Player's Player of the Season, Kim Titmarsh, on behalf of Son, Mark Titmarsh, Chairman's Award, Clubman of the Year, in front of Kim, Sam Loomes, Reserve Team Manager's Player of the Season, Robson Pack, Captain of the Thurlow Nunn Youth, North Division winners, Matthew Blackford, Under 18's Player's Player of the Season, Under 18 Supporter's Player of the Season and Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division Top Goal Scorer, Alan Woodcock on behalf of Danny Tindall, Supporter's Player of the Season, Ray Ewart on behalf of Tony Chapman, Veteran's Player of the Season.

0
Have your say

Swaffham Town Football Club held their season presentation night last Friday at Swaffham Conservative Club with thanks to the chairman and committee for the kind use of the club’s facilities.

The evening consisted of a three course meal, followed by the formal presentations which 50-plus of the town’s sporting representatives attended along with parents, siblings and girlfriends.

The Pedlars Under-18’s now face Woodbridge Town on Monday evening in the Youth Division play-offs, the winners looking for a place in the final to be held at Diss Town on Friday, May 19.

The club wishes the best of luck to the young Pedlars following a fantastic season.