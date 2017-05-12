Swaffham Town FC hold awards night at Conservative Club

Swaffham Town Football Club held their season presentation night last Friday at Swaffham Conservative Club with thanks to the chairman and committee for the kind use of the club’s facilities.

The evening consisted of a three course meal, followed by the formal presentations which 50-plus of the town’s sporting representatives attended along with parents, siblings and girlfriends.

The Pedlars Under-18’s now face Woodbridge Town on Monday evening in the Youth Division play-offs, the winners looking for a place in the final to be held at Diss Town on Friday, May 19.

The club wishes the best of luck to the young Pedlars following a fantastic season.