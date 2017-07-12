Swaffham Town FC notch friendly victories

The Swaffham Town first team played their first pre-season friendly mid-week, beating Attleborough Town 3-1, Joe Jackson netting twice, and Blake Stangroome getting the other.

A busy Saturday also, with a convincing 5-1 victory against Leverington. A hat-trick for Alex Vincent, Alan Woodcock and Nathan Trundle making up the balance.

The Reserves played Leverington Reserves as part of this double header afternoon and finished with a better score sheet, 7-0; goals from Korbin Willis (2), Sam Loomes, Sam Carter, Dyyan Andonov, Cameron Lee and Curtis Kallaby.

Tuesday night’s Fakenham Town game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Tomorrow Gorleston are the visitors to Shoemakers Lane, kick off 3pm. The Reserves also play, away to Necton. The following Tuesday the Pedlars travel to Peterborough North Star and the U18’s commence their pre-season with a home game against Norwich United.

Saturday, August 5 sees the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round. The Pedlars are at home to Rothwell Corinthians. They travel to Stewarts and Lloyds for the First Round Qualifying of the FA Vase on Saturday, September 9. The U18’s are away to Wisbech St Mary week commencing September 4 in the FA Youth Cup.

To keep a close look on up-coming fixtures, visit www.swaffhamtownfc.co.uk