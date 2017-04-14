Swaffham Town FC Reserves shock leaders Gayton

Swaffham Town FC Reserves had an impressive 5-3 Almary Green Anglian Combination Division Three victory over the division’s top side Gayton United.

Captain Sam Loomes led by example by bagging a hat-trick, Jack Prentice and Connor Germaney contributing the other two.

Mark Allibone on the charge.

Tomorrow (Saturday 15) the Reserves are away to Long Stratton Reserves with a late 4pm kick-off.

The Under 18’s returned to form with a 3-0 win away to Easton & Otley College, Matthew Blackford with two penalties, Korben Willis adding to his season’s total with the other. On Wednesday they were away to Lakeford Rangers looking to keep their division title race alive.

The Veterans had a 5-2 defeat away to Cringleford, Tony Chapman scoring both for the older Pedlars.