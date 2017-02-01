Swaffham Town frustrated by Wivenhoe

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division

Swaffham Town 1

Wivenhoe 2

It is a matter of making the most of the chances and opportunities to score goals in order to win a game.

Too many missed and not enough courage to have a go is costing the Pedlars games and valuable points.

Still plagued by missing players through injury, work and family commitments, Paul Hunt’s young squad put on a fine game of entertaining football at Shoemakers Lane, but that killer instinct still has to be nurtured.

Against play, Wivenhoe took the lead in the 20th minute, with the suspicion of handball, but the goal was given.

The game was levelled in the last minute of the half, Sary Rahma slotting under the keeper from 12 yards, giving the Pedlars a level playing field for the second half.

Swaffham had the better possession and football in the second half but were unable to convert.

Captain Alex Vincent came the closest, as his volley from the edge of the box was parried over the bar by the Wivenhoe keeper.

The visitors finally clinching the game with five minutes to go, their only on-goal threat of the half beating Dan Gentry to his left hand side.

Tonight the Pedlars host Gorleston in the League Challenge Cup.

Following that are two critical league games, away to Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday and then at home to Saffron Walden Town in midweek. Vital points need to be won in order to avoid the possibility of relegation.

Better fare for the Reserves in the Almary Green Anglian Combination, with three valuable points away at Brandon Town. Brandon is not an easy venue to pick up points, so credit to Chris Carter, Nathan Pack and their squad.

Kurtis Callaby notched the single goal from the game, slowly notching up his tally for the season.

Next Saturday they invite Freethorpe to Shoemakers Lane.

Fakenham Town 1

Thetford Town 3

The Ghosts had two players sent off as they crashed at home to Norfolk rivals Thetford Town.

Thetford raced into a two-goal lead after just two minutes at Clipbush Park.

Joel Glover replied from the spot after 22 minutes.

Sam Garner was sent off after 66 minutes for two yellow cards with the score still 1-2.

Then Thetford replied with a penalty of their own.

Goalkeeper Tommy Rix got a hand to the spot-kick but couldn’t quite save it after 77 minutes.

Kyle Plumb saw red with 12 minutes to go.

Fakenham: Rix, Akers, Dougal, Youngs, Gilchrist, Harvey, Sa.Garner, Franks, Plumb, Glover, Dye. Subs: St.Garner, Cary, J.Williams, Colman.