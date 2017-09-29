Swaffham Town lack killer instinct in final third

Swaffham Town were held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich United at Shoemakers Lane on Tuesday night, despite a dominant second half display.

Norwich United’s second string raced into an early lead with Liam Jackson finding the back of Sam Pishorn’s net before the game was even a minute old and.

With 12 minutes on the clock Jackson bagged his second of the night leaving Swaffham with it all to do after a slow start.

The hosts improved as the game went on and in first-half stoppage time Alex Vincent reduced the deficit by heading Liam Reed’s lofted ball into the penalty area past Billy Johnson.

The hosts dominated large spells of the second half but lacked a killer instinct in the final third.

With every chance that went begging it seem even more inevitable it was going to be one of those frustrating nights for the Pedlars.

Swaffham created several good chances in the closing stages but Norwich United’s defense held firm, until in the 93rd minute when something special from Tom Kendrick was enough for Swaffham to finally break through.

The midfielder’s well-worked bicycle kick, directed Ben Champion’s ball into the box into the bottom corner of the Norwich United net, ensuring the Pedlars bagged a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the game Shoemakers Lane boss Paul Hunt admitted that his side created more than enough chances to have taken all three points.

“As soon as the last goal went in, it feels great but five minutes later it feels like a loss because of the amount of goals we could have had,” said Hunt.

“We are disappointed with all the chances that we missed, but we are really pleased with how we turned the game around and I thought the whole team were excellent second half.”

The Pedlars travel to Cornard United tomorrow.

Elsewhere, King’s Lynn Reserves play host to Diss Town at the Walks, while Downham Town travel to Little Oakley.