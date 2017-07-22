Swaffham Town looking to the future

Swaffham Town’s new under-18 management team of Nathan Pack, Sam Loomes and David Robinson are looking forward to the new season as they look to emulate last year’s fantastic title-winning season.

Under-18 manager Nathan Pack said: “It’s great to have lads coming through the youth system at the club.

“Ivan Friend has been with his team for 11 years and has done a great job in bringing them through.

“We are really happy with their attitude and commitment and we are currently trialling more lads from Ivan’s team from last season.

“We are very keen to encourage more lads from the area to make the step up into the under-18s and progress into the men’s teams.

“It doesn’t happen overnight but seeing these lads coming in is a step in the right direction.”

The young Pedlars were crowned Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division champions last season.

The under-18s play their home matches on Thursday nights at Shoemakers Lane with all games kicking-off at 7.45pm.

They will begin the new campaign with a local derby against Fakenham Town on August 10.