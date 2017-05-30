Swaffham Town officially relegated

Swaffham Town Football Club received formal confirmation of the first team relegation to the Thurlow Nunn First Division and now has time to build for the new campaign knowing exactly what it must do in order to return to the Eastern Counties Premier Division.

The Pedlars’ application to compete in next season’s FA Cup, FA Vase and FA Youth Cup was confirmed.

The season has finally finished with the youth presentation afternoon concluding what has been a great period for the Youth League-winning Pedlars.

Parents, family members and friends of the club took advantage of the fine weather and applauded the young talent that represents the town.

The clubhouse will remain open every Saturday from 1pm throughout the closed season.

The committee, players and members would wish to thank their sponsors for incredible support this season.