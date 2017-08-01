Swaffham Town’s Jackson hits four goals

Have your say

Swaffham Town 6

Needham Market 1

The Pedlars on Saturday adjusted to life in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division following relegation in the best possible way.

James Thompson opened their account nine minutes into the game.

The visitors levelled with a penalty just four minutes later, keeper Sam Pishorn bringing down the centre forward, earning a yellow card.

The advantage was restored in the 27th minute, Joe Jackson heading sweetly into goal from a Nathan Trundle cross. On 37 minutes, Jackson netted when played through from an Alex Vincent header.

After the break, Jackson crossed for Vincent to power home. Jackson’s hat-trick was completed in the 76th minute, volleying into the top right corner. In the 88th minute came Jackson’s fourth, Vincent again playing him in. Att: 80.

Paul Hunt’s troops are away to Wisbech St. Mary tomorrow evening.