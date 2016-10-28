Swaffham Town suffer defeat and Vincent injury

Tuesday night’s heavy defeat to Kirkley & Pakefield was a bitter pill to swallow for Swaffham Town, in more ways than one.

Not only was it a heavy home defeat for the Pedlars as they suffered a 4- 1 loss at the hands of the Walmer Road side, they also had Alex Vincent carried off with a hamstring injury and the striker is now facing up to a month on the side-lines after ending the night in A&E.

“It wasn’t the end to the night I was hoping for,” the Swaffham fans’ favourite told the Lynn News.

“I knew it was bad as soon as I went down and it is probably going to be a month before I am back playing again as it always takes a while to get back to full match fitness.

“It is still tender at the moment and I have been told that I need to rest up, but I am always gutted when I miss out through injury. A watching brief is never nice.”

Vincent has made 19 appearances for the Shoemaker’s Lane outfit so far this season, starting in all of them and finding the back of the net on 11 occasions for Paul Hunt’s side.

The 26-year-old isn’t worried by the Pedlars’ run of poor results and is backing his team mates to turn their solid performances into results.

He said: “We have been playing well and the performances have been there, but we just can’t see games out at the moment, we have lost a lot of points late on in games but I am confident it will come good.

“We all get on really well and despite the results morale is still high in the dressing room and we are all fighting for each other. It will just take one or two things to go our way and then things will start falling into place.

“I am not worried because we are playing well and it is just little things that at the moment are conspiring against us, but soon it will click and we will start to see points on the board.”

The Pedlars travel to table topping Mildenhall Town this weekend, who extended their lead at the top to six points with a 3-2 victory over Godmanchester Rovers on Wednesday, with tomorrow’s Premier match kicking off at the later time of 6pm due to the Thurlow Nunn League’s ‘ground-hopper day’.

Fakenham Town were forced to settle for a point from their meeting with Gorleston on Wednesday night. The visitors came from behind to protect their unbeaten league record with the Ghosts playing the majority of the game with ten men when Danny Williams was sent off after 30 minutes.

Wayne Anderson’s side will be looking to continue their impressive recent form when they welcome Brantham Athletic to Clipbush Park tomorrow, kick off 3pm.

Downham Town will be looking for their ninth win of the season when they play host to Debenham LC in the Thurlow Nunn First Division, with the Suffolk side third from bottom in the standings.

King’s Lynn Town Res entertain Coggeshall Town.

The Pedlars Reserves went down 4-0 to Beccles Caxton. It was goal-less at half time but finishes were not executed. Tomorrow sees the third round of the County Junior Cup, away at Martham.