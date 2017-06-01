Swaffham U18’s Pack-ing them in as a boss

Nathan Pack will be taking the reins of Swaffham Town FC Under-18’s this coming season.

The club stated: “Paul Hunt took the tough decision to step down so that he can concentrate fully on the first team.

“Nathan was a big part of the U18 set up and success this season and is well respected both in the club and the community.

“Nathan has a wealth of knowledge in youth football and played as a youth himself for Luton Town, Aldershot and Gillingham.

“He has shown his management quality assisting with the reserves and under 18’s so already has a great rapport with all the players.”

Sam Loomes will be continuing his role with the U18’s as he has also been integral in their success.

Sam has captained the reserves, progressed to first team football and runs a youth team.

Pack has completed his team by bringing Dave Robinson onboard, who is held in high regard in the area as he has been a successful manager in youth football and had a football career that included playing for Cambridge United and Yeovil.

The appointment means that there is a vacancy for assistant manager with the reserves, working with boss Chris Carter.

Any interested parties can contact the club through the website or first team boss Paul Hunt on 07984451420.