Swaffham youngsters pick up under-18 title

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Swaffham Tn 0 FC Clacton 3

Following the recent upturn in results, the Pedlars completed their final fixture with a disappointing defeat to fellow strugglers, FC Clacton.

The visitors playing a negative kick and run strategy which paid off for them and stifled Swaffham’s fluid style of football.

An early bath came for Alex Vincent, who was unable to shrug off an injury picked up at the end of the first half, Jamie Titmarsh replacing him.

Also making a welcome return was captain Mikey Thompson recently absent through family duties.

The season’s end leaves the Pedlars bottom of the table.

However the young Pedlars ground out a 2-2 draw against divisional rivals Dereham Town to become Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division winners, in a tremendous achievement for the Under-18 side.

Goals from Matthew Blackford, to open the scoring, and Jack Prentice, to bring it back to 2-2, were enough for the vital point to keep them top.

Swaffham Town now go to a play off stage to find the overall Youth League champions from the regional division winners.

They will play either Kirkley & Pakefield or Woodbrige Town away to endeavour to bag a place in the final on Friday, May 19 to be held at Diss Town FC.

Less luck for the Veteran’s last Sunday, a game worth it’s entertainment rating but an eight nil defeat for the older Pedlars. Founder members of the Norfolk FA Veterans League unable to find their feet this season, but at least still representing the town in this extraordinary game. Ironically, the Pedlar’s Tony Chapman is the leading goal scorer across all four leagues but the team ended bottom of their division !

The Club will be holding their end of season Presentation Dinner next Friday evening as guests of Club supporters the Conservative Club. Always a fantastic evening and a pleasure to see our athletes that represent the town at their best for the occasion.