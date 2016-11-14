Tansley belts brace as Downham Market Town go nap

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

Braintree Town Res 1 Downham Town 5

In form striker Karl Tansley hit a brace as fourth-spot Downham Town went nap.

Other goals for the visitors were from Simon Bird, Matthew Calvert and Andy Willmot.

Attendance: 27.

Premier Division

Clacton 1 Swaffham Town 0

The cold, wind and rain were always going to be factors in this potential ‘six-pointer’ of a game, but it was the Seasiders that claimed their first victory of the season.

There were few opportunities on goal and relentless pressure from the re-generated Clacton side made hard work for the Pedlars defence.

Outstanding performances by Danny Tindall and Ashley Keegan in the centre of the Swaffham defence and vital saves by Dan Gentry between the sticks kept the score nullified until four minutes to go. A scappy goal mouth scramble following a corner fell to Clacton to poke home.

The Pedlars, suffering continued injury problems and uncontrollable player availability, struggled to settle to adopt a consistent shape and method of play.

Attendance: 57.

In midweek, the Under 18’s retained their spot at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Youth League North Division.

Despite going a goal down, the Young Pedlars came back to beat Aylsham Youth 4-2. Robson Pack, Sam Carter, Jake Slender and Jordan Davies netted for Swaffham.

No game this week but they will prepare for the following week when they will look to turn the tables on Dereham Town, the only side to take points from the Pedlars.

l Fakenham Town and Lynn Reserves’ Premier Division and Division One games respectively fell victim to the wet weather.