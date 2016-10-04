Tansley’s Downham Market FC awesome foursome

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

Downham Town 5

Whitton United 1

Karl Tansley scored an awesome foursome and James Dougal the other Downham goal.

Attendance: 42.

Premier Division

Great Yarmouth Town 2 Fakenham Town 3

The Ghosts won away on Friday despite Kyle Plumb being sent off.

Josh Youngs two and Ashley Jarvis were on target.

Attendance: 140.

Wivenhoe Town 1

Swaffham Town 0

A tough fixture for the Pedlars in a great performance, but with two minutes to go, Wivenhoe claimed a scrappy goal. Att: 87.

The Pedlars are next in action tonight, Ely City the visitors to Shoemakers Lane, 7.45pm.

The Pedlars Under 18’s continue their good form in the Thurlow Nunn North Division, a 4-0 victory at home to Sheringham. Goals from Charlie Dye, Matthew Blackford, Jake Slender and Jordan Davies. On Thursday they are away to CSF Canaries.

