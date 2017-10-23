Teenage striker wins praise from King’s Lynn Town Reserves manager

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

King’s Lynn Town Reserves 8

Leiston Reserves 1

King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss Robbie Back heaped praise on teenage striker Toby Allen after his side ran riot at The Walks.

Home debutant Allen netted a brace as Lynn’s second string came from behind to put eight past sixth-placed Leiston.

A delighted Back said: “I was really pleased with Toby’s performance today.

“He looks a promising player for the future, and his link-up play was tremendous for a 17-year-old.

“He has a football brain who can pick out a pass, and the two goals he scored were great finishes.

“Toby deserved his man-of-the-match award which was picked by the first team lads who were watching the game after their postponement.”

Allen, 17, put pen to paper for the club from March Town United last week.

Following his arrival, the youngster immediately set his sights on breaking into the first team.

Allen said: “I want to get as far as I can with my football and playing for Lynn.

“Hopefully I can achieve that by breaking into the first team.”

Toby Hilliard (2), Eoin McQuaid, Jack Frohawk, Nathan Daw and Ryan Lennon were also on target against Leiston and Saturday’s avalanche of goals came as no surprise to boss Back.

“I really wanted the lads to bounce back after the dismal performance against March and they did us proud today, playing some great football,” admitted Back.

“To be honest, this result has been coming for weeks as we have been creating so many chances in games but not converting them.

“We now have no game for ten days, so the lads will get a bit of a rest, plus we have a big injury list so it will give those players extra time to get back.”

Lynn held a 3-1 lead at the interval and added to their tally five times after the break with Frohawk, making his return from injury, adding the last.