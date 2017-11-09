The future is bright for football in West Norfolk

The King’s Lynn Elite football programme is going from strength-to-strength and the future looks bright for senior football in West Norfolk.

The scheme, which is in its strongest position to date, has seen another positive start to the season as they look to expand and create the opportunities on offer for West Norfolk players aged between seven and 16.

Football development officer Dan Buhlemann said “Over the years we have been able to put together a quality games programme.

“This has allowed us to test ourselves against sides such Leicester City, Norwich City, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United, Cambridge United, as well as other very competitive opposition.

“The last few seasons have also seen us enter the Junior Premier League, which we currently have under-15s and 16s playing in.

“It’s a very competitive league involving some of the best teams outside of a professional football academy, which enables us to play almost every Saturday morning and extend the learning opportunities for the players involved.

“Players in both teams are approaching their last years of junior football and will be looking to make the step into both the under-18 side and men’s football and this is great preparation for that.”

Each season more and more players want to be a part of the programme as they grow in numbers and quality and Buhlemann believes the future is bright.

“We are working well with King’s Lynn Town Football Club and have seen a number of players still in their last season with us step up and play for the under-18s,” said Buhlemann.

“There is some great potential coming through, but I’ve been working with youth players long enough to know there is still a way to go before we see some in and around the first team.

“What is positive for our players is that they can see the club are interested in local players and if they are good enough for that level they will get a chance.

“Other senior clubs across the area are also benefiting with senior squads littered with players who have come through the programme over the years.”