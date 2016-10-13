Three second-half goals sink King’s Lynn Town at title-chasers Leamington

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier

Leamington 3 King’s Lynn Town 0

Three second-half goals from title-chasers Leamington sunk the Linnets, who were level for the first hour of Tuesday’s game.

Leamington preserved their unbeaten home record and sit in second spot after their fifth home victory.

Lynn boss Gary Setchell said his side deserved a point, but rued errors at both ends: “We missed a chance from two or three yards and you have got to take those chances.

“They’ve gone down the other end and scored. Alex (goalkeeper Street) has made an error and iyt was a big mistake in our box for their goal which was heartbreaking. It’s a massive blow.

“Their last two goals I’ve given away because I’ve put on attackers for defenders.

“We’ve got to take our chances. Three games at home - Cirencester, Cambridge City and Kings Langley - in each game we had a good chance to go in front.”

Both Ryan Fryatt and Lee Stevenson returned from injury, the former in the starting 11 and the latter coming off the substitutes’ bench.

Fryatt replaced Eion McQuaid while Dan Quigley resumed his more favoured position in the midfield.

Setchell added: “Ryan has come in and he had a run out for the Reserves on Friday. Playing at Downham for the Reserves is a bit different to playing at Leamington.

“I feel whoever will finish above Leamington will win the league, but for 65 minutes we more than matched them.

“Their manager said we’re the hardest side they have had over at their place, but it’s no consolation whatsoever.

“We were one down with ten minutes to go and you don’t go out to lose 1-0. That’s my philosophy. and it hasn’t changed in seven years, but I hung the lads out to dry a little bit.”

Leamington: Breeden, Taundry, Gudger, Pond, Hood, Mace, Baker-Richardson, Magunda, Rowe, Obeng, Thompson-Brown (Quinn (92). Subs not used: James, George, Naylor, Edwards

Lynn: Street, Emmington, Yong, Gaughran, Mills (Stevenson 76), R Fryatt (Edge 82), M Clunan, Quigley, Zielonka, Mettam, Revan. Not used: McQuaid, Hilliard, Pearson. Booked: Fryatt, Revan. Attendance: 345.