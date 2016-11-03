Timber Services in the frame for Downham Market Reserves kit

Downham Town FC Reserves, who play in the Almary Green Anglian Combination Division Four, extend their thanks and gratitude to Paul Back, Timber Services director, (pictured centre) for sponsoring the team with club tracksuits.

Timber Services distributes its products both locally and nationally servicing the building trade and domestic D.I.Y.

Mr Back said: “It’s a pleasure to get involved with Downham Town FC and we wish the team a successful season.”

Manager Neil Gotsell said; “It’s fantastic to get a local company the size of Timber Services onboard.”

Oliver Cox and Nathan Glendinning scored as Town exited the Norfolk Junior Cup third round 3-2 after extra time at Gt Yarmouth Town Hall on Saturday.