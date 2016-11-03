Search

Timber Services in the frame for Downham Market Reserves kit

Downham Town Res playing in the Anglian Combination league Div4. Downham Town FC Reserves would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Paul Back, Timber Services Director, (pictured centre) for sponsoring the team with club Tracksuits. Timber services is a market leader on its industry distributing its products both locally and nationally servicing the building trade and domestic D.I.Y. Mr.Back said, "its a pleasure to get involved with Downham Town FC and we wish the team a successful season." Manager Neil Gotsell said, "its fantastic to get a local company the size of Timber Services onboard." Pictured Back row left to right Ash Fountain (captain), Lewis Birchmore, Nathan Glendinning, Sam Garrod, Quintin Young. Olly Cox, adam Tomlinson, Tom Armit. Front row Tom Lockwood Mikey Barnes, Neil Gotsell (manager) Paul Back (Timber Services) Ant Glendinning, Jack Sheehan, Diyan Andonov.

Downham Town Res playing in the Anglian Combination league Div4. Downham Town FC Reserves would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Paul Back, Timber Services Director, (pictured centre) for sponsoring the team with club Tracksuits. Timber services is a market leader on its industry distributing its products both locally and nationally servicing the building trade and domestic D.I.Y. Mr.Back said, "its a pleasure to get involved with Downham Town FC and we wish the team a successful season." Manager Neil Gotsell said, "its fantastic to get a local company the size of Timber Services onboard." Pictured Back row left to right Ash Fountain (captain), Lewis Birchmore, Nathan Glendinning, Sam Garrod, Quintin Young. Olly Cox, adam Tomlinson, Tom Armit. Front row Tom Lockwood Mikey Barnes, Neil Gotsell (manager) Paul Back (Timber Services) Ant Glendinning, Jack Sheehan, Diyan Andonov.

0
Have your say

Downham Town FC Reserves, who play in the Almary Green Anglian Combination Division Four, extend their thanks and gratitude to Paul Back, Timber Services director, (pictured centre) for sponsoring the team with club tracksuits.

Timber Services distributes its products both locally and nationally servicing the building trade and domestic D.I.Y.

Mr Back said: “It’s a pleasure to get involved with Downham Town FC and we wish the team a successful season.”

Manager Neil Gotsell said; “It’s fantastic to get a local company the size of Timber Services onboard.”

Oliver Cox and Nathan Glendinning scored as Town exited the Norfolk Junior Cup third round 3-2 after extra time at Gt Yarmouth Town Hall on Saturday.