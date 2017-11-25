Toby at the treble in league cup win

Lynn Sunday League

League Cup

Sponsored by

Double G Clothing

CSKA Emneth defeated Division Two leaders Southery ASA thanks to a hat-trick from Toby Allen and a brace from Max Mattless in a 5-2 success, writes Will Jones.

Southery’s goals were scored by Robert Eves and Dominic Howell.

CSKA Young Boys thrashed Clenchwarton, who had Connor Parnell, Nathan Young, Connor Jackson, Daniel Griffith and Paul Stone on target, 14-5.

Kieran Hamilton bagged six goals in reply with a hat-trick from Adan Lewis, Luke Plumb (2) and one each for Jack Rawson, Toby Freear and an own goal completing the scoring.

Division One

England’s Hope welcomed Woodsman’s Cottage who left with the three points after netting three times without reply through Kai Scott-Henson, Anthony Horn and Dan Short.

Division Two

CSKA Reserves and Gorefield shared the spoils with a 2-2 draw in a top-of-the-table clash.

Gorefield scored through Lyndon Woods and Wayne Morton while CSKA Reserves scored through Jake Miller and Nathan Watson.

Gaywood Athletic scored twice just before half time through Ryan Juby and Curtis Morais in their clash with West Lynn Sunday.

West Lynn’s Travis Mortimer pulled one back with a free-kick, but Gaywood held on for the points.

Shouldham hosted Ingoldisthorpe and continued their recent good form to score seven past the visitors.

A hat-trick from Alexander Oughton and goals from Daniel Murphy, John Murphy, Joseph Malby and an own goal were on target for Shouldham.

In reply, Lewis Herbert pulled a goal back for Ingoldisthorpe.

Long Sutton hosted bottom-of-the-table Tydd St Mary and, despite a goal from Jordan Heeley, Long Sutton had the majority of the play and scored three through Chris Ward, Brad Fox and Andrew Baker.

It leaves Tydd St Mary still looking for their first points of the campaign.