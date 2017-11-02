Tommy is spot-kick hero as King’s Lynn Reserves claim cup spoils at Fakenham

THURLOW NUNN

LEAGUE CUP

Fakenham Town 2

King’s Lynn Town Res 2 (Lynn Res win 4-2 on pens)

King’s Lynn Town Reserves fought back from 2-0 down on Tuesday to knock Fakenham Town out of the Thurlow Nunn League Cup on penalties.

Robbie Back’s side ran out 4-2 winners in the shoot-out, with former Fakenham keeper Tommy Rix saving two spot-kicks in impressive fashion on his return to Clipbush Park.

Lynn chief Back was pleased with the way his side responded after a poor start.

Back said: “Our end product in the first half just wasn’t good enough.

“We made hard work of it early on but I had a few choice words with the lads at half-time and they reacted well.

“The boys showed a lot of character to battle back from two goals down.

“Taking nothing away from Fakenham, but I thought we were unlucky not to get the job done inside 90 minutes.

“I have a lot of respect for Fakenham. They have had their problems in the past few weeks but full credit to them, it wasn’t ever going to be easy.”

Ghosts caretaker boss Alex Walpole said: “There are definitely positives that we can take from tonight.

“The lads started well and deserved to be 2-0 up against a strong Lynn side, which had a couple of lads in who have played for their first team.

“It was never going to be easy and to take them all the way to penalties and to have been on top for spells is pleasing.

“I was proud to see so many lads show the confidence to step up and take a penalty.”

Lynn Reserves had Toby Hilliard, Eoin McQuaid and Dion Frary all starting.

Fakenham took advantage of a sluggish start from Lynn but, despite beginning slowly, Lynn’s second string improved as the game went on.

Back’s side fell behind after three minutes when Kyle Plumb got the better of the offside trap before squaring to Bradley Nelson to fire home.

It was a case of provider-turned-scorer for Plumb on 31 minutes, when the striker netted from a testing angle after making the most of a poor clearance from Rix.

Eight minutes before the break and Toby Hilliard pulled one back for Lynn Reserves.

The former Dereham Town forward was allowed time and space in a central area and made the most of it as he fired into the back of Luke Pearson’s net from 25 yards out.

Lynn levelled when Hilliard secured his brace after heading home Dylan Edge’s corner.

After 90 minutes the teams remained deadlocked and Rix proved to be the hero of the shoot-out, saving penalties from Josh Young and Jordan Cantwell.

It presented Chris Ward with a chance to confirm Lynn’s progression to the third round and Ward made no mistake as he converted the decisive spot-kick.

Fakenham welcome Stowmarket Town to Clipbush Park in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday (Nov 4), while King’s Lynn Town Reserves visit Team Bury in Division One.