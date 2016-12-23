Ton-up Jezeph’s Hunstanton Redgate Anglian Combination landmark

Almary Green Anglian Combination

Division Three

Gayton Utd 1

Redgate Rangers 2

Redgate travelled to Lime Kiln Road for their local derby against second placed Gayton Utd.

Redgate were without five regulars due to suspensions, injuries and work commitments.

But Redgate’s all-time top goal scorer Danny Jezeph was back in the squad with clearance gained on Friday night.

Both teams settled into the game well and had a few chances at goal.

But the away side were first to score after good work by A. Quantrill allowed N. Trundle to deliver a great ball for Ryan Juby to slot home.

Gayton responded well and Buhlemann scored after Redgate failed to clear the ball.

Half-time: 1-1.

The second half was a tight affair with not many chances for either side being created and the fog was making it hard for both sides.

Redgate got the goal on 82 minutes after substitutions made an impact.

Graham McWilliam laid a lovely ball through to Jezeph who finished the move off with a good finish as reward for his hard work.

This was Jezeph’s 100th Redgate Anglian Combination goal and his 167th competitive goal for the club.

Redgate stated: “The whole team deserves praise for the effort they all put in. Some young 16-19 year olds are really starting to take their opportunities at this level and it’s great to see.”

A vital win that now moves Redgate level on points in second spot with a game in hand.

They are only two points behind top spot Brandon who lost on Saturday away at Long Stratton Res.

Other results for the Redgate club.

North West Norfolk Div One: Redgate Rangers Res 5-0 The Woottons.

Goals: Billy Eastwood (3), Joe Collison and Callum Coldman.

Mid Norfolk Youth League: Redgate Rangers u11s 3-6 Tydd St Mary Reds u11s.

Goals: TJ Kerr (2) and Freddie Wenn.