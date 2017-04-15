Top Gunns England’s Hope beat huge King’s Lynn League title rivals CSKA

LYNN SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

DIVISION ONE

By Rob Bunting

It was first v second and the last chance for England’s Hope and CSKA to take points off each other before the final run in.

CSKA won the first fixture but England’s Hope returned the favour with a potentially-season defining 2-0 win, Ricky Gunns and Daniel Camp scoring.

This was CSKA’s first defeat of the season and ended their 100 per cent league record. Hope now sit four points clear of CSKA but CSKA (with only four games left) do have two games in hand.

DIVISION TWO

CSKA Reserves made it a CSKA one-two when they secured second spot in the league with a fine 5-3 win over Sutton St James.

Shaun Dickerson led the way with a superb hat-trick for CSKA and was backed up with goals from Connor Ratcliffe and Jake Miller.

Sutton threatened an upset but never quite managed the comeback.