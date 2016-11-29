Tough FA Trophy draw for King’s Lynn Town

Gary Setchell admits the FA Trophy draw has not been kind to King’s Lynn Town after they were handed a trip to Gatesehead in yesterday’s First Round proper draw.

The Linnets face a 420-mile round-trip to tackle the North-East outfit, who are flying high in the top-tier of the non-league football pyramid.

But manager Setchell says his side, who defeated St Ives Town 1-0 on Saturday to reach this stage, will have nothing to fear when they take on the side currently sitting ninth in the Conference National table.

“It’s a tough, tough draw,” admitted Setchell.

“They are a long way away, they don’t get massive crowds and they are the ninth best non-league club in the country.

“It’s one of those games which will be a completely free hit for us and it will be a terrific test for our younger players.

“We will go there with nothing to lose and give it our best shot, it’s as simple as that.

“If we can go up there and get at least a draw, I don’t think they’d relish coming to King’s Lynn on a Tuesday night.”

Gateshead are managed by former Leeds United and Port Vale defender Neil Aspin, who took over the Heed in November last year.

He led the “Tynesiders” to a ninth-place finish last season – an achievement he is matching so far this campaign.

The week will also be a tough one on the travelling front for Lynn, who are set to clock up almost a 1,000 miles in the space of a few days.

On the Tuesday night before their trip to the North East, Lynn have a marathon trip to Weymouth in the Southern League.

Meanwhile Lee Stevenson, who has helped Setchell on the sidelines since the departure of Gary Mills to Corby Town, is enjoying his taste of coaching.

Stevenson said: “The run of form we were on before our six-game run was borderline horrific.

“We weren’t working hard and we weren’t getting around the pitch, but since the Stourbridge game we’ve just kicked on and haven’t looked back.

“It’s a great feeling making it through to the next round.

“Its SAS (Setchell and Steevo) and we are now six in six. I’ve made a few decisions and I’ve helped the Gaffa out by taking training and the warm-ups.

“The lads seem to be listening to me and we will take it from here and see how we go.

“I’m loving it at the minute. At Stourbridge I got a massive buzz and I never thought I’d get that from coaching.”

On Lynn’s extended run in the FA Trophy, Stevenson said: “The FA Trophy gives you a realistic chance of getting to Wembley.

“We’ve beaten both Buxton and Stourbridge. When we play better sides, we play a lot better as a team.”