Tough run of games begin for King’s Lynn Town

King’s Lynn Town’s next four games will show manager Gary Setchell exactly how far they’ve come in the past couple of months.

The Linnets travel to Dunstable tomorrow before further trips to Weymouth on Tuesday, Gateshead next Saturday and Basingstoke on Tuesday week.

Lynn are unbeaten in their last six matches and Setchell said: “We’ve got a very tough run of fixtures and I think after these four games we will know exactly where we are.

“Dunstable have recorded back-to-back wins in the league and we need to go there and get something. If we can do that then I think it will set us up nicely for the following three games.

“I believe if we hadn’t had the games against Cambridge City and St Neots postponed then we would be right in the mix.

“If we can pick up some positive results then we can really get ourselves in the mix so the hard graft starts now so to speak.”

Lynn, who have a number of games in hand on some of the sides above them in the table, have no fresh injury concerns.

Defender Ryan Fryatt has signed a dual registration with Dereham Town.

“Ryan has been out for a long time and it is one of those dilemmas,” admitted Setchell.

“We’ve kept four clean sheets in our last six matches and haven’t conceded a goal from open play in that period.

“So he can come and sit on my bench and lose some more match fitness or go to get some Step Four minutes under his belt. When an opening becomes available, he will be match fit and ready to go for us.”