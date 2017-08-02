Tributes pour in for King’s Lynn soccer stalwart Des Stewart

Have your say

Tributes have been pouring in for West Norfolk football stalwart Des Stewart who passed away this week.

Mr Stewart was well-known in all footballing circles in King’s Lynn and beyond.

He was secretary of the Linnets during the 1970s and 80s, helping out at the club for many years after he finished in the role.

Mr Stewart also helped out with Wisbech Town and served on a number of different football committees, including the Lynn Sunday League.

In recognition of his outstanding work for football, he received a long-service award from the Norfolk FA during a Norfolk Junior Cup final at Carrow Road.

Former Linnets manager Keith Rudd took to Facebook to say: “The work he did as secretary in the late 1970s and into 80s was meticulous and he was a great support for me during my management years.

“Later, his work with the reserves was outstanding.

“He never missed a trick whilst I was manager and made my life so easy.

“I will miss our twice-weekly catch ups and whilst he had old age issues (like us all) I never expected to lose him after our chat last week.

“He was part of my family (his boys included), right until the end.”

King’s Lynn Town press officer Mark Hearle said: “We’re very sorry to hear of the passing of Des. He was so enthusiastic and knowledgeable when it came to local football.

“Our condolences and thoughts are with his family.”