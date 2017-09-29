Turbulent week for Fakenham Town as trio quit Clipbush Park

Fakenham Town have endured a turbulent week off the pitch, with first team manager Robbie Harris and chairman Andrew Jarvis both resigning from their roles at Clipbush Park.

Harris’ departure was confirmed in a statement, released by the club on Wednesday morning and just a few hours later the club confirmed to the Lynn News that Andrew Jarvis had also tendered his resignation.

A dark week for the club was compounded by the news that press officer Tony Miles had also stepped down from his role at Clipbush Park.

Despite no official announcement being made at the time of going print and Mr Jarvis being unavailable for comment when contacted by this paper.

Harris was in charge of the Ghosts for just four months, joining from Wisbech St Mary during the summer, but he told the Lynn News he felt the time was right for him to move on.

He said: “I didn’t want it to go this way, I wanted to have a good season and see how far we could take it but things have happened at the club and things are going on and I just felt it was right time for me to step aside.

“I think I have taken the club as far as I can.

“I have given it my all but just felt it was time to stand down and let someone else come in and I wish all the lads the best.

“I’m going to take a couple of weeks off and let things settle. I’m not chomping at the bit to get straight back in, but then again if something comes I wouldn’t necessarily turn it down either.”

Long-serving press officer Miles released his own statement saying: “It is with great regret and a massively heavy heart that I have to announce that I am no longer part of Fakenham Town Football Club, as adter 15 years I’ve decided to call it a day.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure for the most part to have brought the club’s supporters so much over the year’s, from photos, match reports, press releases and programmes.

“I’ve seen promotions, league titles and a few cup wins and I also saw my daughter lead the team out at Carrow Road in the Norfolk Senior Cup final last season, memories from my time with the club which will live on forever.”

In a statement, Fakenham Town FC confirmed that current Reserve team management duo Trevor Daniels and Dean Betts will take charge of first team matters with immediate effect.

Craig Rutland will step into the Reserve’s hot seat, when they travel to Swaffham’s second string this weekend in the Anglian Combination’s Cyril Ballyn Cup.

Daniels and Betts will become the Ghosts fourth managerial change in the space of just over five months when they take charge of the Ghosts for the visit of Long Melford in Thurlrow Nunn Premier Division tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).

The Ghosts have suffered eighth defeats from their nine league games.