Two new teams needed in King’s Lynn 6-a-side league

A 6-a-side league in King’s Lynn has two spaces available for new teams to join and start playing immediately in the Winter League.

Soccersixes currently run the league at Lynnsport’s 3G surface on Thursday evenings between 7-10pm and are currently in need of more teams to maximise the challenge for other teams in the area.

It stated: “We are always looking for new teams to join the league and bring a new challenge to the current league champions... Can anyone knock them off the top?”

All equipment is provided, the league is FA affiliated with qualified referees and top of the Range Puma footballs are in place for all games.

The league is currently offering FREE entry.

Anyone wanting further information can call Richard on 07929 241 693 or fill in an online team entry form at the website at www.soccersixes.net