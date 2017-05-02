Ward an end to King’s Lynn Reserves season

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

King’s Lynn Town Res 2 Whitton United 0

KLFC

Chris Ward was head and shoulders above the rest on Saturday.

Two goals and a Man of the Match award was the defender’s contribution for Lynn Reserves in the 2-0 win against Whitton Utd.

Ward has had a memorable few months, including breaking into the first team squad.

Lynn: Pearson, Shipp, McLeish, Fountain, Ward, Stannard, McQuaid, Fryatt, Harnwell, Frohawk, Curson. Subs: White, Noble, Daw, Lennon, Linford. Attendance: 245.

Debenham LC 3

Downham Town 2

The Memorial Field outfit finish 14th in the table with this defeat which cost them two league places.

Att: 29.

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division

Fakenham Town 1

Walsham le Willows 1

The Ghosts completed their league season with a draw. Walsham took the lead from the penalty spot with half an hour gone.

The Ghosts were level on 35 minutes, Ashley Jarvis beating the keeper with a header.

At Clipbush Park on Monday the Reserves were promoted to Division Two of the Anglian Combination after their 0-0 draw against Horsford.

Fakenham: Rix, Sa Garner, St Garner, Youngs, Gilchrist, Harvey, Franks, Dye, Jarvis, Plumb, Akers. Subs: Cary, Sturman, Williams, Colman. Att: 76.

Swaffham Town

Following the recent upturn in results, the Pedlars completed their final fixture with a disappointing three nil defeat to fellow strugglers, FC Clacton. Not the most entertaining game, the visitors playing a negative kick and run strategy which paid off for them and stifled Swaffham’s fluid style of ‘playing’ football. An early bath for Alex Vincent, unable to shrug off an injury picked up at the end of the first half, Jamie Titmarsh replacing him and a welcome return to Captain, Mikey Thompson recently absent through family duties. The season end leaves the Pedlars bottom of the table, however it must be said that they have played some of the best football within the league, just failed to hold on to vital points and paid the cost.

Better fortune for the young Pedlars, grinding our a two all draw against division rivals Dereham Town to be Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division winners, a tremendous achievement for the Under 18’s and an indication of things to come in the future. Goals from Matthew Blackford to open the scoring and Jack Prentice to bring it back to two-two, enough for the vital point to keep them top. Swaffham now go to a play off stage to find the overall Youth League champions from the regional division winners. They will play either Kirkley & Pakefield or Woodbrige Town away to endeavour to bag a place in the final on Friday 19 May to be held at Diss Town FC.

Less luck for the Veteran’s last Sunday, a game worth it’s entertainment rating but an eight nil defeat for the older Pedlars. Founder members of the Norfolk FA Veterans League unable to find their feet this season, but at least still representing the town in this extraordinary game. Ironically, the Pedlar’s Tony Chapman is the leading goal scorer across all four leagues but the team ended bottom of their division !

The Club will be holding their end of season Presentation Dinner next Friday evening as guests of Club supporters the Conservative Club. Always a fantastic evening and a pleasure to see our athletes that represent the town at their best for the occasion.

Photos from Eddie Deane from Saturday’s First Team fixture:

290417 STFC 1 - Mark Allibone in the thick of the action

290417 STFC 2 - Joe Jackson poised for action

290417 STFC 3 - Mikey Thompson with an arial clearance as James Thompson looks on.

Mildenhall T 40 32 3 5 99

Felixstowe & WU 40 29 3 8 90

Newmarket T 40 26 6 8 84

Gorleston 40 24 6 10 78

Gt Yarmouth T 40 20 8 12 68

Stanway Rovers 40 19 9 12 66

Thetford T 40 18 11 11 65

Brantham Ath 40 17 9 14 60

S’n Walden T 40 15 10 15 55

Ipswich Wand’rs 40 17 4 19 55

Kirkley & P’d 40 15 9 16 54

Godmanchester Rv 40 15 8 17 53

Ely City 40 12 11 17 47

Walsham le W’s 40 13 8 19 47

Fakenham T 40 13 7 20 46

Haverhill Rvs 40 11 11 18 44

Long Melford 40 11 7 22 40

Hadleigh Utd 40 10 8 22 38

Wivenhoe T 40 7 12 21 33

FC Clacton 40 9 4 27 31

Swaffham T 40 6 8 26 26

Stowmarket T 40 28 10 2 93*

Coggeshall T 40 27 9 4 90

Haverhill Bor 40 27 7 6 88

Woodbridge T 40 26 5 9 83

Holland FC 40 23 8 9 77

Diss T 40 21 8 11 71

Framlingham T 40 20 10 10 70

Braintree T 40 22 3 15 69

Halstead T 40 18 11 11 65

King’s Lynn TR 40 19 6 15 63

Whitton United 40 17 3 20 54

Debenham LC 40 15 8 17 53

Wisbech St M 40 15 7 18 52

Downham T 40 13 12 15 51

Cornard United 40 13 8 19 47

March T U 40 9 10 21 37

Team Bury 40 11 3 26 36

AFC Sudbury 40 10 5 25 35

Needham Mkt 40 6 4 30 22

Dereham T 40 5 4 31 19

Leiston 40 3 3 34 12

* Adjustment made