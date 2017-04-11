Ward hails King’s Lynn Town coaching regime

Tom Ward has hailed Ian Culverhouse’s impressive coaching methods – just a few weeks into the manager’s new reign at The Walks.

The defender has shed some light on what the King’s Lynn Town boss tries to install in his first-team squad.

Ward said: “Ian’s coaching sessions have been absolutely fantastic since he took over. He talks well and explains things in detail to everyone.

“It is a massive plus for the players and his coaching methods will only benefit the playing squad going forward.

“I’m looking forward to working under him in the summer and seeing how we develop and progress next season.”

Ward is convinced the club have made the right appointment by bringing in Culverhouse to replace Gary Setchell.

“Ian has come in and utilised everyone,” said Ward.

“He is conscious of us having good balance, wants us to play football in the right areas and isn’t frightened to give the younger players a chance to develop.

“Gary (Setchell) did a great job at this football club, but Ian comes here with the next level of experience and coaching qualities and that will only benefit everyone in the long-term.

“It bodes well for King’s Lynn over a sustainable period and I think the club are building it in the right way.”

Ward, who has missed the last three Southern League matches with a grade two tear to his right hamstring, could make a playing return at home to Frome Town on Saturday.

“I didn’t think I’d play for the club again this season,” admitted Ward.

“After tearing my hamstring, when I first spoke to the physio Phil (Ward) he thought I’d struggle to make the Norfolk Senior Cup final at Carrow Road.

“A couple of weeks ago I could barely walk up the stairs but I’ve had some extra treatment locally and it’s feeling a lot better.

“I will have a light training session on Tuesday and hopefully I will be back involved on Saturday. I’m grumpy when I’m not playing football.”

Ward, who originally played for his home club Sleaford before progressing through Boston United Reserves to the Pilgrims’ senior side, is delighted that the younger players have been given an opportunity to shine.

“With a few of us being out, it has created opportunities for others to come in and show what they can do,” said Ward.

“It’s great and very exciting for the younger lads coming through the reserves.

“I thought Chris (Ward) was brilliant in his first home game for us. He kept it simple and didn’t put a foot wrong.

“I’m pleased that he was given a chance and I hope he will carry on and continue to excel.”