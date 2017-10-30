Watlington youngsters are kitted out

Under-14 footballers from Watlington Football Club would like to thank Ian Leys from Autoleys for his kind sponsorship of their new tracksuit tops.

This season, the team moved into the Norwich Combination Youth League, where they currently boast a 100 per cent record, having played five and won five games since the start of the new season.

Pictured right, from left: Ian Leys, Alistair Cupit and Martin Case.

Back: Luke Gallon, Ollie Collison, Joe McNulty, Albie Howe, Thomas Beeby. Front: Harry Cupit, James Suckling, Lewis Case, Thomas McDermott, Alfie Harvey-Burt, Toby Rose and Jack Mitchell.