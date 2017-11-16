We want to remain top, says Royston two-goal King’s Lynn Town hero Hawkins

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

King’s Lynn Town 4

Royston Town 0

Midfielder Ryan Hawkins is confident the Linnets have the talent to stay top of the league after his two-goal return kept Lynn at the summit going into Saturday’s trip to Basingstoke Town.

Ian Culverhouse’s side finished 13th last term, their lowest position for two seasons, but expectations for success are high this season and on the evidence of Tuesday’s second half showing at The Walks, Lynn could take some stopping.

Hawkins said: “We want to stay there, but to do that we’ve got to keep working hard.

“I think it’s sometimes better to have the points on the board rather than the games in hand.”

The youngster added: “It was a good win.

“Obviously we lost away to Royston and we knew we owed them one. I’ve hit a bit of form myself and I’m enjoying my football again.

“The first half wasn’t great and the pitch wasn’t the greatest so we had to dig it out first half then we let the football do the talking in the second half.

“We can’t play football all the time, the pitch doesn’t let us do that and the gaffer tells us not to play too much football in our own half and when we get in their half that’s when we work our brilliance.

“When we’ve got players like Craig Parker, Michael Clunan, Cameron Norman, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Michael Gash and myself attacking we definitely know that we can score goals.”

Three goals in ten second half minutes saw the Linnets set the game alight

Michael Gash set the ball rolling on 62 minutes, converting a pass from Hawkins, before the latter doubled Lynn’s advantage with a thumping shot on the edge of the box.

Midfielder Craig Parker was then fouled in the penalty box and Michael Clunan converted the spot-kick before Hawkins, who also hit the post, netted with a delightful curling effort.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Lappin, Gaughran, Ward (Blake-Tracy 79), Fryatt, Clunan (Frary 85), Jarvis, Gash, Parker (Mettam 82), Hawkins. Subs not used: Siddons and McQuaid.

Scorers: Gash 62, Hawkins 65, 90+1, Clunan 72 penalty.

Royston: Welch, Asafu-Adjaye, Chapell, Bridges, Murray, Darling, Ingrey, Corcoran (Scott-Morriss 66), Oyinsan (Braithwaite 63), Thomas, Powell (Castiglione 74). Subs not used: Alomenu and Castiglione.

Attendance: 514.