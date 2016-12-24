Welch notches hat-trick for Dersingham Rovers versus Woottons

Mid Norfolk Youth League Under 15

Dersingham Rovers 6 Woottons 1

The Rovers changed their side to give some of their squad players some much needed game time, and after a very tight first half ran out comfortable winners.

The home side created a few chances but due to some superb goalkeeping by the Woottons keeper the sides went in level at 0-0.

The second half was a much better game with Dersingham taking the lead with a superb Jack McGee free-kick, but the Woottons soon came back with an equaliser.

After a couple of tactical changes, Rovers upped their game to take control of the match and scored five more well worked and taken goals.

Rovers goals came from McGee, Ben Welch (3) and Brandon Tuttle.

Player of the match for Dersingham was Eliza McDonald, a superb commanding performance at full back.

Rovers thank all of the parents and players during 2016.