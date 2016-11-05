Welch stars in Dersingham Rovers triumph at Litcham

Mid Norfolk Youth League U15

Litcham 2

Dersingham Rovers 5

Rovers won this game comfortably despite being let down badly by late call offs which resulted in them going with only nine players.

The away side soon settled down and created chances but it wasn’t until midway through the first half that they took the lead with Ben Welch finishing well. The Rovers continued to press forward and the same player scored again.

The second half was a tighter affair with the home side pressing and the Rovers beginning to tire, however Welch completed his hat-trick and Jack Hazel scored to make the score line 4-0.

Litcham hit back with two quick goals before Welch broke away to make the points safe with his fourth.

This was an outstanding team performance by Rovers with everyone giving their all,

A big thanks to Litcham and their management team for a display of true sportsmanship.