West Lynn turn on the style to demolish title favourites

Week nine featured a full programme in Division Two of the Lynn Sunday League where the result of the day saw West Lynn demolish title favourites Shouldham.

Goals from Jack Dougal, Jack Brand and a hat-trick from Dale Parnell gave West Lynn a 5-1 convincing victory, with John Murphy netting in reply.

CSKA Reserves increased their unbeaten run with a 1-4 away win at Tydd St Mary, who are still looking for their first point of the season.

Goals from Phil Franklin, an own goal and a brace from Connor Ratcliffe were enough to take the three points despite strong resistance from Tydd St Mary, who scored through Brett Newman.

Southery ASA, also unbeaten along with CSKA Reserves, secured their eighth straight win away to March Saracens with a 6-2 success.

Efforts from Matthew Weeds, Terry Whitwell, Joshua Bacon, an own goal and a brace from Robbie Eves secured another three points.

March Saracens responded through Gareth Stracey and Karl Anderson.

The highest number of goals in a game were found at River Lane where Gaywood Athletic scored on a regular basis to beat Ingoldisthorpe 9-1.

Four more goals from Curtis Morais, a hat-trick from Ryan Juby and a brace from Sam Hewitt completed the scoring.

Despite four key players missing from the Gaywood side, the team still managed a good performance.

Ingoldisthorpe responded through Anthony Minns.

Gorefield put in a good performance to become unbeaten in the last three league games against Long Sutton Sunday.

Goals from James McManus, Jamie Leet and a brace from Wayne Morton helped Gorefield move up the league table.

Long Sutton scored through an own goal.

Clenchwarton Victory and Sutton St James shared the points with a 2-2 draw.

Ben Whitby scored both the Clenchwarton goals.

In reply, Sutton St James scored through Ed Pentney and Joe Johnson.

Southery ASA, Gaywood Athletic and CSKA Reserves currently hold the top three positions.

Only one fixture reached the final whistle in Division One, as CSKA Emneth scored four past Sutton Bridge United to take the points and strengthen their hold in second place, three points behind Chilvers.

Toby Allen scored all four as CSKA dominated the game and deserved the victory.