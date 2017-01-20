Weymouth league spot doesn’t fool King’s Lynn Town boss Setchell

Gary Setchell says King’s Lynn Town will not ‘be fooled’ by Weymouth Town’s league position ahead of tomorrow’s Southern Premier encounter.

The Lynn manager has warned his squad that the Terras will provide stiff opposition when they come to The Walks – despite the south coast club’s mid-table position.

Weymouth are 14th in the league standings – two places above Lynn who will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering two successive defeats.

Setchell, who watched the Terras lose during a recent scouting mission at Chippenham, said: “Weymouth are going to batter someone soon and I’m hoping it isn’t going to be us.

“In my eyes they are the best team in this league. I’ve seen them five times in the last two years and they miss chances for fun.

“They have not been getting the best out of their players and I think it’s fair to say it is a game between two teams in false positions.

“I feel that we are in a false position but there again the league table doesn’t lie and we are there because we are not scoring enough goals.”

A disappointed Setchell felt that Tuesday night’s home defeat by Biggleswade was indicative of his side’s season so far.

The Linnets boss conceded the quality of Lynn’s finishing was the difference in a game they dominated for long spells.

“We don’t convert enough of our chances, taking into consideration the amount of possession we have and the number of opportunities we create,” he admitted.

“It has been the story of our season. On Tuesday we got into some great areas, but we didn’t work the Biggleswade goalkeeper enough and put the finishing touches to our good play.

“We played some lovely stuff at times but have ended losing a game where we gave two penalties away which was disappointing.

“One came from a challenge which we didn’t need to make and the other has come from some poor officiating when their lad has received the ball in an offside position.”

Lynn’s hope of making a late charge towards the play-offs now look all but over.

“We are going to have to produce championship-winning form to get anywhere near them now,” said Setchell.

“We’ve got to keep going, stick together and try to get better between now and the end of the season.

“It’s hard to be all doom and gloom on the players when they are giving you everything they’ve got.”

Linnets defender Jordan Yong is set to return to the fold for tomorrow’s clash.

“Jordan is back. He had a long flight home on Monday so I didn’t want to throw him straight in against Biggleswade,” said Setchell.

Weymouth chief Jason Matthews was disappointed with his side’s first half performance in the 2-2 home draw against Banbury United on Tuesday night.

Matthews told the Dorset Echo: “I can’t fault the endeavour from us but the actual quality in the first half from us was poor.

“We got taught a footballing lesson in the first half, which was bitterly disappointing for me.”

The Terras will arrive in Norfolk having recently completed the signing of young defender Toby Down on a month’s loan from League Two outfit Exeter City.

Evo-stik League Southern Premier

Bottom 11

Weymouth 27 8 11 8 35

Stratford T 30 7 14 9 35

King’s Lynn T 27 8 11 8 35

Basingstoke T 29 10 5 14 35

Kings Langley 30 8 8 14 32

Dorchester T 30 8 8 14 32

St. Neots T 28 7 4 17 25

Cirencester T 31 6 6 19 24

Hayes & Y Utd 27 5 7 15 22

Cambridge C 29 4 8 17 20

Cinderford T 28 3 2 23 11