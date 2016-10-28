White on the Mansfield spot for King’s Lynn under 16

Nerf Junior Premier League

King’s Lynn Town U16 1

Mansfield Town 2

Lynn’s scorer was Adam White with a penalty.

Barnes Print

Central & South

Norfolk League

By John Turner

In the Second Round of the Norfolk Primary Cup, the current holders Dereham Taverners eased their way into the next round with a 4-0 home win over Ingoldisthorpe Reserves.

Castle Acre Swifts Res enjoyed a 4-0 win at Gayton United A, while Tacolneston Res also beat Novus North West Norfolk League opposition with a 3-1 win over AC Mill Lane Res and Walsingham Utd did likewise, beating South Creake by the odd goal in five.

In all-league matches in the competition, Longham proved too strong for Necton Res netting ten times without reply.

In Division One league action, Morley Village are up to third after a 4-1 win away at Sporle.