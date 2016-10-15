Whyborn goal defeats ten-man Maltings in King’s Lynn League

Lynn & District

Sunday League sponsored by Double G Clothing

DIVISION ONE

The ten men of Maltings put up a fight, but the seemingly invincible machine that is England’s Hope prevailed.

Maltings played with 10 men for nearly an hour against the league champions and league leaders away from home and all that was the difference was a soft Joe Whyborn goal.

Hope now have five wins from five and still yet to concede a goal.

CSKA appear to be genuine title contenders after their fourth successive victory, 8-2 over West Lynn. Kane Ashwood and Daniel Griffith scored for West Lynn but doubles from Lewis Thompson and Arron McKenna and singles from Max Mattless, Ryan Alexander, Joe Woods and Jordan Goult saw CSKA cement second place.

Heacham got off the mark in the win column for the season as some new faces got on the scoresheet. Danny Jezeph bagged a hat-trick with Jo Malby also scoring for Heacham. Barry Chilvers, Patrick Barrett and Laurie Hibberd notched the others in a 7-2 win over MacMillan, who scored through Adam Key and Ben Summers.

Clenchwarton got back to winning ways with a confidence boosting 4-2 win to move up to fifth and leave Elm in the relegation zone.

Kensey Carter and Anth Horn scored for Elm with Billy Pawsey, Rob Framingham, Olly Cox and Alex Thaxton scoring for Victory.

CR Eastern and Old White Bell are famed for their goalscoring exploits and leaky defences and this game was no different as CR Eastern edged a close game, 7-6!

This result leaves CR third and Bell fourth. With both having played five games, the two teams have seen an incredible 82 goals in their collective games so far!

Ryan Juby bagged three with Neil Goodbourn, Ashley Prosper, Curtis Morais and Nathan Branch scoring the rest. No scorers sent in by Bell.

DIVISION TWO

Shouldham keep tabs on CSKA Young Boys at the top of table after a comprehensive 0-6 away win over Fleet UC.

Tom Gilbert led the way with two goals, supported by Danny Childs, Louise Garrett and Dan Edwards.

CSKA Young Boys had a tough examination, also in Lincolnshire, this time by Sutton St James and showed their title credentials with a tough 0-2 away win, with both goals coming from Joe Reed.

CSKA Reserves completed another Sunday treble for CSKA with a 4-2 home win over March Saracens. Ash Taylor scored twice for March with CSKA scoring through Grant Watson, Jake Miller and Connor Ratcliffe.

Three Holes in a remarkable turnaround from last year sit third after their 6-2 win over Tydd St. Mary.

Tydd goals: Joe Evling-White and Xavi. Yes, they have a player called Xavi. No scorers sent in by Holes.

This Sunday sees our Division 1 and 2 teams back in County Cup action and we wish them all good luck.