Willis goal puts Swaffham Town youngsters into final

Following a hard fought battle away to Woodbridge Town last Monday, the Swaffham Town youth team earned their place in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Championship Final.

A single goal split the sides, Tommy Hunt playing Korben Willis through in the 35th minute for a one-on-one with the keeper, Willis slotting home with style.

Woodbridge never really threatened the Swaffham defence until midway through the second half, bringing the best out of Aaron Watson, who produced a fine save to keep his clean sheet.

Swaffham will now meet the winners of the South Division, AFC Sudbury, in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Championship Final, to be played at Diss Town (Brewers Green Road) on Friday, kick off 7.30pm.

The club is urging fans to come and cheer the boys on and give them an extra boost. Admission: adults £3, children and concessions £2.

Although not the most rewarding season on the pitch for the first team, the Pedlars discovered that the team were joint winners with Newmarket Town of the Thurlow Nunn League, Integrity in Football Award.

This rewarded the behaviour and fairness displayed by the players and management team throughout the season, for Paul Hunt and his squad of players.

Swaffham Town FC would like to thank all of their sponsors this season and trust that they will build on the work undertaken and come out fighting for season 2017/2018 following relegation.

Special thanks to club sponsors Narford Scaffolding and the George Hotel and Greyhound Inn for after match refreshment.